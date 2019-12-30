LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on LHCG. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of LHC Group from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of LHC Group from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of LHC Group in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LHC Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of LHC Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. LHC Group has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $132.91.

Get LHC Group alerts:

NASDAQ:LHCG opened at $136.49 on Friday. LHC Group has a one year low of $88.84 and a one year high of $137.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.45, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.86.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The health services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $528.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.15 million. LHC Group had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 9.39%. LHC Group’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that LHC Group will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of LHC Group by 4.1% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,743 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in LHC Group by 490.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 41,811 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,748,000 after purchasing an additional 34,728 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of LHC Group by 142.9% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 58,068 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $6,594,000 after acquiring an additional 34,162 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of LHC Group by 18.1% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 21,129 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after acquiring an additional 3,232 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of LHC Group by 18.1% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 41,307 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,691,000 after acquiring an additional 6,329 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

About LHC Group

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

See Also: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for LHC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LHC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.