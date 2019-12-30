YY (NASDAQ:YY) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

ValuEngine downgraded shares of YY (NASDAQ:YY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on YY. Nomura upped their price target on shares of YY from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of YY from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. UBS Group raised shares of YY from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of YY from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, November 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of YY from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. YY currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $82.30.

Shares of NASDAQ YY opened at $54.67 on Friday. YY has a twelve month low of $51.00 and a twelve month high of $88.85. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.67, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.28.

YY (NASDAQ:YY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The information services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. YY had a net margin of 17.76% and a return on equity of 7.80%. The company had revenue of $962.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $947.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that YY will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of YY. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of YY by 3,542.5% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 226,783 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,752,000 after purchasing an additional 220,557 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA increased its holdings in shares of YY by 89.5% in the 3rd quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 7,200 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of YY by 73.3% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 336,951 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $23,482,000 after purchasing an additional 142,549 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of YY by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 21,057 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of YY by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,183,527 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $66,550,000 after purchasing an additional 96,509 shares during the period. 50.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

YY Company Profile

YY Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the live streaming business in the People's Republic of China. The company operates YY Live platform, an online music and entertainment live streaming service; Huya platform, a live streaming platform, including online games, console games, mobile games, entertainments, sports, etc.; and Bigo, a leading short-form video social platform.

