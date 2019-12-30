ValuEngine Lowers UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI) to Hold

ValuEngine downgraded shares of UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

NASDAQ:UTSI opened at $2.94 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.98. UTStarcom has a fifty-two week low of $2.43 and a fifty-two week high of $4.11.

UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $13.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.00 million. UTStarcom had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a negative return on equity of 0.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that UTStarcom will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. operates as a telecom infrastructure provider to develop technology for bandwidth from cloud-based services, mobile, streaming, and other applications worldwide. The company helps network operators to offer communication services for its customers. Its products line include various platforms that leverage its expertise in packet optical communications, routing and switching technologies, broadband access, wireless communications, and synchronization.

