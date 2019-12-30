Steel Connect (NASDAQ:STCN) Lifted to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Steel Connect (NASDAQ:STCN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of NASDAQ STCN opened at $1.47 on Friday. Steel Connect has a one year low of $1.19 and a one year high of $2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.66.

Steel Connect (NASDAQ:STCN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 10th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $225.15 million for the quarter. Steel Connect had a negative return on equity of 36.69% and a negative net margin of 6.58%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Steel Connect stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Steel Connect Inc (NASDAQ:STCN) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,202,727 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,216 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 1.95% of Steel Connect worth $2,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 50.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Steel Connect Company Profile

Steel Connect, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides supply chain and logistics services to the consumer electronics, communications, computing, medical devices, software, storage, retail, and other industries. It operates through five segments: Americas, Asia, Europe, Direct Marketing, and e-Business.

