Sky Solar (NASDAQ:SKYS) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sky Solar (NASDAQ:SKYS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, BidaskClub cut Sky Solar from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ SKYS opened at $1.50 on Friday. Sky Solar has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $3.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.55 and its 200 day moving average is $0.79.

Sky Solar Holdings, Ltd., an investment holding company, operates as an independent power producer worldwide. The company develops, owns, and operates solar parks primarily in the downstream solar market. It also sells solar energy systems, including pipeline; and engineering, construction, and procurement services, as well as engages in building and transferring solar parks.

