Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on PSEC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prospect Capital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. TheStreet cut Prospect Capital from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Prospect Capital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. Prospect Capital has an average rating of Sell and an average target price of $5.00.

Get Prospect Capital alerts:

NASDAQ:PSEC opened at $6.51 on Friday. Prospect Capital has a 52 week low of $6.21 and a 52 week high of $6.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.55.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.14). Prospect Capital had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 9.05%. The business had revenue of $161.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Prospect Capital will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. Prospect Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.71%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Scopia Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Prospect Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,152,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Prospect Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $98,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Prospect Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $111,000. Timber Hill LLC lifted its stake in Prospect Capital by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Timber Hill LLC now owns 51,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principle Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Prospect Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $153,000. 12.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prospect Capital Company Profile

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

Recommended Story: What is a stock split?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Prospect Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prospect Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.