Head-To-Head Contrast: Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) versus China Zenix Auto International (NYSE:ZXAIY)

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) and China Zenix Auto International (OTCMKTS:ZXAIY) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Aptiv and China Zenix Auto International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aptiv 1 4 15 2 2.82 China Zenix Auto International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Aptiv presently has a consensus price target of $95.45, indicating a potential downside of 0.89%. Given Aptiv’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Aptiv is more favorable than China Zenix Auto International.

Volatility and Risk

Aptiv has a beta of 2.02, indicating that its stock price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, China Zenix Auto International has a beta of 0.93, indicating that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Aptiv and China Zenix Auto International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aptiv 6.99% 34.88% 10.03% China Zenix Auto International -1.72% -1.84% -1.24%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

93.5% of Aptiv shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Aptiv shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 70.2% of China Zenix Auto International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Aptiv and China Zenix Auto International’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aptiv $14.44 billion 1.70 $1.07 billion $5.26 18.31 China Zenix Auto International $458.09 million 0.03 -$1.16 million N/A N/A

Aptiv has higher revenue and earnings than China Zenix Auto International.

Summary

Aptiv beats China Zenix Auto International on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems. The Advanced Safety and User Experience segment provides critical components, systems, and software development for passenger safety, security, comfort, and vehicle operation, such as body controls, infotainment and connectivity systems, active and passive safety electronics, autonomous driving software and technologies, and systems integration. The company was formerly known as Delphi Automotive PLC and changed its name to Aptiv PLC in December 2017. Aptiv PLC is based in Dublin, Ireland.

China Zenix Auto International Company Profile

China Zenix Auto International Limited designs, manufactures, and sells commercial vehicle wheels to aftermarket and original equipment manufacturers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers tubed steel wheels, tubeless steel wheels, and off-road steel wheels; aluminum wheels; and wheel components, such as wheel discs. It sells its products directly and through a network of distributors under the Zhengxing, Zhengxing Prince, Haixia, Zhengchang, Lianxing, and CZX brands. The company was formerly known as Richwheel Limited and changed its name to China Zenix Auto International Limited in November 2010. China Zenix Auto International Limited was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Zhangzhou, the People's Republic of China. China Zenix Auto International Limited is a subsidiary of Newrace Limited.

