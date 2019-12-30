Head to Head Analysis: Lianluo Smart (NASDAQ:LLIT) and Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS)

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) and Lianluo Smart (NASDAQ:LLIT) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Antares Pharma and Lianluo Smart, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Antares Pharma 0 0 2 1 3.33 Lianluo Smart 0 0 0 0 N/A

Antares Pharma currently has a consensus target price of $4.05, suggesting a potential downside of 14.08%. Given Antares Pharma’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Antares Pharma is more favorable than Lianluo Smart.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

37.3% of Antares Pharma shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.6% of Lianluo Smart shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.5% of Antares Pharma shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 22.9% of Lianluo Smart shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Antares Pharma has a beta of 0.92, suggesting that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lianluo Smart has a beta of 0.92, suggesting that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Antares Pharma and Lianluo Smart’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Antares Pharma -0.56% -1.40% -0.56% Lianluo Smart N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Antares Pharma and Lianluo Smart’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Antares Pharma $63.55 million 12.10 -$6.51 million ($0.04) -117.75 Lianluo Smart $560,000.00 12.56 -$8.91 million N/A N/A

Antares Pharma has higher revenue and earnings than Lianluo Smart.

Summary

Antares Pharma beats Lianluo Smart on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Antares Pharma Company Profile

Antares Pharma, Inc. focuses on developing and commercializing self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies worldwide. The company's injection products include OTREXUP that comprises of pre-filled methotrexate syringe and VIBEX self-injection system to enable rheumatoid arthritis (RA) and psoriasis patients to self-inject methotrexate at home; XYOSTED for the treatment of testosterone deficiency in adult males; Sumatriptan Injection USP for the acute treatment of migraine and cluster headache in adults. Its injection products also comprise Epinephrine Injection USP for treating Anaphylaxis; Makena auto injectors to reduce the risk of preterm birth in women pregnant with a single baby; ZOMAJET and Twin-Jector EZ II Needle-free Injectors to administer human growth hormone for patients with growth retardation. In addition, the company develops disposable pen injectors for diabetes and osteoporosis; and QuickShot auto injectors. It has strategic alliances with Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Ltd., AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc., and Pfizer Inc. The company was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Ewing, New Jersey.

Lianluo Smart Company Profile

Lianluo Smart Limited, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes medical products and medical components primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company offers medical devices, including sleep apnea diagnostic products, general hospital products, medical compressors, and related supporting products, such as laryngoscope. It also distributes medical products designed and manufactured by other companies. The company sells its products primarily through distributors; and directly to hospital, physical examination centers, and governmental agencies, as well as to individuals. The company was formerly known as Dehaier Medical Systems Limited and changed its name to Lianluo Smart Limited in November 2016. Lianluo Smart Limited was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China. Lianluo Smart Limited operates as a subsidiary of Hangzhou Liaison Interactive Information Technology Co., Ltd.

