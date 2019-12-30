On Track Innovations (NASDAQ:OTIV) versus Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) Financial Review

On Track Innovations (NASDAQ:OTIV) and Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.0% of On Track Innovations shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.8% of Marvell Technology Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of On Track Innovations shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Marvell Technology Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares On Track Innovations and Marvell Technology Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio On Track Innovations $21.88 million 0.40 -$260,000.00 ($0.05) -4.20 Marvell Technology Group $2.87 billion 6.25 -$179.09 million $0.85 31.40

On Track Innovations has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Marvell Technology Group. On Track Innovations is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Marvell Technology Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

On Track Innovations has a beta of 1.04, indicating that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Marvell Technology Group has a beta of 1.19, indicating that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for On Track Innovations and Marvell Technology Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score On Track Innovations 0 0 0 0 N/A Marvell Technology Group 0 4 20 0 2.83

Marvell Technology Group has a consensus target price of $28.41, indicating a potential upside of 6.46%. Given Marvell Technology Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Marvell Technology Group is more favorable than On Track Innovations.

Profitability

This table compares On Track Innovations and Marvell Technology Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets On Track Innovations -12.66% -31.14% -15.65% Marvell Technology Group -16.47% 3.59% 2.57%

Summary

Marvell Technology Group beats On Track Innovations on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About On Track Innovations

On Track Innovations Ltd. designs, develops, and markets cashless payment solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Retail and Mass Transit Ticketing; and Petroleum. The company offers OTI UNO, a single interface and contactless reader that support the major card associations' applications, as well as wallets, such as Apple Pay, Google Pay, and Samsung Pay; OTI TRIO, a near-field communication and contactless reader, which offers three-in-one cashless payment card options comprising magnetic stripe (swipe), contact (chip), and contactless (tap); and OTI Interno, an original equipment manufacturer reader module with integrated antenna used for integration into mass transit validators and terminals. It also provides OTI TeleBox which enables communication between machines primarily for vending machines, kiosks, and meters; OTI GoBox, a machine-to-machine cashless payment and telemetry gateway primarily used to stream Full-HD media and run either Linux or Android; otiMetry, a telemetry solution for smart vending which also enables cashless payments; otiKiosk, a cashless payment acceptance and remote management solution for kiosks and self-service environments; and otiPulse, a cashless payment solution for pulse operated machines. In addition, the company offers ticket vending machines, which are encoding and loading electronic card tickets for the public transport and for selling paper tickets, as well as resells tickets through point of sale terminals. Further, it provides EasyFuel Plus, a fuel management and payment solution used to control and manage refueling operations; and MediSmart, an information management and claims submission system for the medical sector. The company was formerly known as De-Bug Innovations Ltd. and changed its name to On Track Innovations Ltd. in July 1991. On Track Innovations Ltd. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Rosh Pina, Israel.

About Marvell Technology Group

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses. The company also provides networking products, which comprise Ethernet solutions consisting of Ethernet switches, Ethernet physical-layer transceivers, embedded communication processors, and Ethernet adapters and controllers. In addition, it offers a portfolio of connectivity solutions, including Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated system-on-a-chip (SoC) products, which are integrated into various end devices, such as enterprise access points, home gateways and voice assistants, multimedia devices, gaming products, printers, automotive infotainment and telematics units, and smart industrial devices. Further, the company provides printer SoC products and application processors. It has operations in the United States, China, Malaysia, the Philippines, Thailand, Singapore, India, Israel, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, and Vietnam. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

