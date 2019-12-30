Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $152.20.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on JKHY. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $147.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub cut Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut Jack Henry & Associates from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th.

Shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $146.61 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a PE ratio of 41.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.13. Jack Henry & Associates has a 12 month low of $120.99 and a 12 month high of $152.93.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $438.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.34 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 19.41% and a net margin of 17.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.45%.

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, VP Mark S. Forbis sold 1,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.29, for a total value of $219,320.91. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $240,378.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Ronald L. Moses sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.60, for a total value of $263,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,450.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,292 shares of company stock valued at $637,491 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,284,839 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,243,426,000 after purchasing an additional 92,261 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 3.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,898,053 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,057,706,000 after purchasing an additional 247,051 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,573,512 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $521,626,000 after purchasing an additional 33,864 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 3.6% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,809,374 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $242,314,000 after purchasing an additional 62,225 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 24.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,546,569 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $207,116,000 after purchasing an additional 306,167 shares during the period. 90.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

