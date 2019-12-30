Synlogic Inc (NASDAQ:SYBX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Synlogic Inc (NASDAQ:SYBX) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.07.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SYBX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Synlogic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, November 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Synlogic in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Synlogic in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Synlogic in a research note on Thursday, September 19th.

NASDAQ SYBX opened at $2.49 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $82.99 million, a P/E ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 12.70 and a quick ratio of 12.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.10. Synlogic has a 1-year low of $1.91 and a 1-year high of $11.43.

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $0.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.46 million. Synlogic had a negative return on equity of 34.49% and a negative net margin of 4,574.82%. On average, analysts anticipate that Synlogic will post -1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Synlogic by 9.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,317,063 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,986,000 after purchasing an additional 113,665 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Synlogic by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 770,641 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,013,000 after purchasing an additional 2,558 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Synlogic by 12.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 303,424 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 34,552 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Synlogic by 17.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 201,613 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 29,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Synlogic by 11.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,208 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 3,708 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.00% of the company’s stock.

About Synlogic

Synlogic, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of synthetic biotic medicines to treat metabolic, inflammatory, and cancer diseases in the United States. Its lead therapeutic programs include SYNB1020, an oral therapy for the treatment of hyperammonemia, which includes patients with liver diseases, such as hepatic encephalopathy, as well as patients with urea cycle disorders; and SYNB1618, an oral therapy that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial to treat phenylketonuria.

