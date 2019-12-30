Repsol SA (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Repsol SA (OTCMKTS:REPYY) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

REPYY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Societe Generale raised Repsol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Repsol from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. UBS Group raised Repsol from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. ValuEngine raised Repsol from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Santander raised Repsol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th.

OTCMKTS:REPYY opened at $15.79 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $24.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.56. Repsol has a 12-month low of $13.71 and a 12-month high of $17.80.

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The energy company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $13.44 billion for the quarter. Repsol had a return on equity of 6.06% and a net margin of 4.73%. On average, analysts expect that Repsol will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Repsol

Repsol, SA operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. Its Upstream segment engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas reserves. The company's Downstream segment in involved in refining and petro chemistry; trading and transportation of crude oil and oil products; marketing of oil products, petrochemical, and LPG; the marketing, transport, and regasification of natural gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG); and generation and marketing of electricity.

