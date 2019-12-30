BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.63.

BJ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BJs Wholesale Club in a report on Monday, December 9th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of BJs Wholesale Club in a report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of BJs Wholesale Club from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BJs Wholesale Club in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of BJs Wholesale Club from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, November 22nd.

Get BJs Wholesale Club alerts:

In other news, EVP Brian Poulliot sold 10,000 shares of BJs Wholesale Club stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total transaction of $253,700.00. Also, Director Jonathan A. Seiffer sold 75,000 shares of BJs Wholesale Club stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.72, for a total transaction of $1,779,000.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 294,417 shares of company stock worth $7,581,891. Company insiders own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in BJs Wholesale Club in the second quarter worth $11,088,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in BJs Wholesale Club by 18.2% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,639,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,405,000 after purchasing an additional 252,565 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in BJs Wholesale Club by 58.3% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 205,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,328,000 after purchasing an additional 75,855 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its position in BJs Wholesale Club by 130.7% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 442,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,460,000 after purchasing an additional 250,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BJs Wholesale Club in the second quarter worth $239,000.

Shares of NYSE:BJ opened at $22.76 on Monday. BJs Wholesale Club has a 1-year low of $20.79 and a 1-year high of $29.41. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.87.

BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. BJs Wholesale Club had a net margin of 1.60% and a negative return on equity of 137.06%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that BJs Wholesale Club will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

BJs Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc operates as a warehouse club on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products. The company also sells electronics, computers, office supplies and equipment, home products, health and beauty aids, sporting goods, outdoor living, baby products, toys, and jewelry through Website.

Recommended Story: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for BJs Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJs Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.