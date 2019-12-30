BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.63.
BJ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BJs Wholesale Club in a report on Monday, December 9th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of BJs Wholesale Club in a report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of BJs Wholesale Club from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BJs Wholesale Club in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of BJs Wholesale Club from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, November 22nd.
In other news, EVP Brian Poulliot sold 10,000 shares of BJs Wholesale Club stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total transaction of $253,700.00. Also, Director Jonathan A. Seiffer sold 75,000 shares of BJs Wholesale Club stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.72, for a total transaction of $1,779,000.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 294,417 shares of company stock worth $7,581,891. Company insiders own 17.70% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:BJ opened at $22.76 on Monday. BJs Wholesale Club has a 1-year low of $20.79 and a 1-year high of $29.41. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.87.
BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. BJs Wholesale Club had a net margin of 1.60% and a negative return on equity of 137.06%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that BJs Wholesale Club will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.
BJs Wholesale Club Company Profile
BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc operates as a warehouse club on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products. The company also sells electronics, computers, office supplies and equipment, home products, health and beauty aids, sporting goods, outdoor living, baby products, toys, and jewelry through Website.
