Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EQNR. DNB Markets lowered Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Equinor ASA from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Danske lowered Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of EQNR opened at $19.87 on Monday. Equinor ASA has a 12-month low of $16.24 and a 12-month high of $23.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.76.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 7.61%. The firm had revenue of $15.61 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Equinor ASA will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Equinor ASA during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Equinor ASA during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Equinor ASA by 44.3% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Equinor ASA by 131.9% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Equinor ASA during the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 5.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Equinor ASA Company Profile

Equinor ASA, an energy company, explores for, produces, transports, refines, and markets petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. The company operates through Development & Production Norway; Development & Production Brazil; Development & Production International; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; New Energy Solutions; Technology, Projects & Drilling; Exploration; and Global Strategy & Business Development segments.

