Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.00.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on EQNR. DNB Markets lowered Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Equinor ASA from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Danske lowered Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.
Shares of EQNR opened at $19.87 on Monday. Equinor ASA has a 12-month low of $16.24 and a 12-month high of $23.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.76.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Equinor ASA during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Equinor ASA during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Equinor ASA by 44.3% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Equinor ASA by 131.9% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Equinor ASA during the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 5.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Equinor ASA Company Profile
Equinor ASA, an energy company, explores for, produces, transports, refines, and markets petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. The company operates through Development & Production Norway; Development & Production Brazil; Development & Production International; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; New Energy Solutions; Technology, Projects & Drilling; Exploration; and Global Strategy & Business Development segments.
