US Concrete Inc (NASDAQ:USCR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

US Concrete Inc (NASDAQ:USCR) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.00.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of US Concrete in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of US Concrete in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Stephens lowered shares of US Concrete from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of US Concrete from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of US Concrete to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 11th.

In related news, Director Theodore P. Rossi acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $40.97 per share, for a total transaction of $204,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 88,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,629,163.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kurt Matthew Cellar acquired 13,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.83 per share, for a total transaction of $541,688.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 62,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,483,241.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 28,057 shares of company stock worth $1,125,196 and have sold 750 shares worth $33,903. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in US Concrete by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 6,986 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in US Concrete by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,899 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in US Concrete by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 10,330 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its holdings in US Concrete by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 14,914 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in US Concrete by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,380 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,619,000 after buying an additional 932 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.98% of the company’s stock.

USCR stock opened at $41.19 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $691.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.34 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.42. US Concrete has a one year low of $30.93 and a one year high of $56.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.32.

US Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The construction company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $408.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.92 million. US Concrete had a net margin of 0.88% and a return on equity of 3.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that US Concrete will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About US Concrete

U.S. Concrete, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States, U.S. Virgin Islands, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products.

