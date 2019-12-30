ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) Lifted to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on IMGN. BidaskClub raised shares of ImmunoGen from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Leerink Swann reissued a hold rating on shares of ImmunoGen in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $9.00 price target (up from $5.00) on shares of ImmunoGen in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a buy rating on shares of ImmunoGen in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.28.

ImmunoGen stock opened at $5.12 on Friday. ImmunoGen has a twelve month low of $1.76 and a twelve month high of $6.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.89. The company has a market capitalization of $868.23 million, a P/E ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 2.34.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. ImmunoGen had a negative net margin of 292.57% and a negative return on equity of 573.09%. The firm had revenue of $13.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.32) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that ImmunoGen will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMGN. ETRADE Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ImmunoGen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in ImmunoGen by 1,702.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,816 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 12,105 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in ImmunoGen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.34% of the company’s stock.

About ImmunoGen

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. Its product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; IMGN779 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and IMGN632, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating AML and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

