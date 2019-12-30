Catchmark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Catchmark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $13.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CatchMark Timber Trust Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The Company is involved in the ownership, management, acquisition and disposition of timberlands primarily in the United States. CatchMark Timber Trust Inc. is based in Norcross, Georgia. “

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CTT. Royal Bank of Canada cut Catchmark Timber Trust from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine cut Catchmark Timber Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Shares of CTT stock opened at $11.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. Catchmark Timber Trust has a fifty-two week low of $6.84 and a fifty-two week high of $12.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.71.

Catchmark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.13. Catchmark Timber Trust had a negative return on equity of 48.74% and a negative net margin of 119.09%. The firm had revenue of $26.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.23 million. On average, analysts predict that Catchmark Timber Trust will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th were paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 25th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. Catchmark Timber Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -21.18%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Catchmark Timber Trust by 4,165.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 503,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,372,000 after buying an additional 491,671 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Catchmark Timber Trust by 39.9% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 101,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after buying an additional 29,025 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Catchmark Timber Trust by 9.8% during the third quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 781,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,340,000 after buying an additional 69,618 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Catchmark Timber Trust by 80.6% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 51,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 23,090 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Catchmark Timber Trust by 1.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 993,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,606,000 after buying an additional 15,157 shares during the period. 81.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Catchmark Timber Trust

CatchMark (NYSE: CTT) is a pure play timberland REIT that strives to deliver consistent and predictable per-share cash flow growth through disciplined acquisitions, active management, sustainable harvests and well-timed real estate sales. Headquartered in Atlanta and focused exclusively on timberland ownership and management, CatchMark began operations in 2007 and owns interests in 1.6 million acres* of timberlands located in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, Oregon, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas.

