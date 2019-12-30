Eni SpA (NYSE:E) Short Interest Up 17.2% in December

Eni SpA (NYSE:E) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,520,000 shares, a growth of 17.2% from the November 28th total of 2,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 266,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.5 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

E opened at $31.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.30. ENI has a 52-week low of $28.54 and a 52-week high of $36.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.94.

ENI (NYSE:E) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.03). ENI had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The business had revenue of $18.86 billion for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that ENI will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ENI in a research note on Monday, September 16th. ValuEngine raised ENI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut ENI from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on ENI in a research note on Monday, September 16th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut ENI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. ENI presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of ENI by 7.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,890,823 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $128,514,000 after purchasing an additional 259,838 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of ENI by 52.9% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,876,665 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $61,986,000 after purchasing an additional 649,100 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of ENI by 6.6% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 924,298 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $28,182,000 after purchasing an additional 57,246 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of ENI by 18.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 896,905 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $29,625,000 after purchasing an additional 140,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of ENI by 49.6% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 199,838 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $6,638,000 after purchasing an additional 66,298 shares in the last quarter. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ENI

Eni S.p.A. engages in the oil and gas, electricity generation and sale, and petrochemicals businesses. The company is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production activities, as well as liquefied natural gas (LNG) operations in 43 countries, including Italy, Libya, Egypt, Norway, the United Kingdom, Angola, Congo, Nigeria, the United States, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Australia, Iraq, Indonesia, Ghana, Mozambique, Oman, and the United Arab Emirates.

