Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Clipper Realty Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The Company specializes in acquiring, owning, repositioning, operating and managing asset. Clipper Realty Inc. is headquartered in Brooklyn, New York. “

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on CLPR. ValuEngine lowered Clipper Realty from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. B. Riley set a $18.00 price objective on Clipper Realty and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th.

Shares of CLPR stock opened at $10.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.47. The firm has a market cap of $185.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78 and a beta of 0.01. Clipper Realty has a 1 year low of $8.50 and a 1 year high of $13.87.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 25th were issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 22nd. Clipper Realty’s payout ratio is 84.44%.

In other Clipper Realty news, CEO David Bistricer bought 11,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.88 per share, for a total transaction of $110,656.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 4,278,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,267,213.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Howard M. Lorber bought 13,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $134,560.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 44,656 shares of company stock worth $444,616. Corporate insiders own 32.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Clipper Realty in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Clipper Realty by 14.6% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 18,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Clipper Realty by 69.6% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 8,090 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Clipper Realty by 6.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in Clipper Realty in the third quarter valued at about $616,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.75% of the company’s stock.

Clipper Realty Company Profile

Clipper Realty Inc (NYSE: CLPR) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate company that acquires, owns, manages, operates and repositions multifamily residential and commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area, with a portfolio in Manhattan and Brooklyn.

