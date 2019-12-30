HNI (NYSE:HNI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HNI (NYSE:HNI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HNI Corporation provide products and solutions for the home and workplace environments. HNI is a leading global provider and designer of office furniture and the leading manufacturer and marketer of hearth products. HNI Corporation sell the broadest and deepest selection of quality office furniture solutions available to meet the needs of every customer through an extensive portfolio of well-known and trusted brands. HNI Corporation hearth products are the strongest, most respected brands in the industry and include a full array of gas, electric, wood and biomass burning fireplaces, inserts, stoves, facings and accessories. “

HNI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet upgraded HNI from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine downgraded HNI from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. HNI has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Shares of NYSE:HNI opened at $37.37 on Friday. HNI has a one year low of $29.90 and a one year high of $42.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.33 and a 200-day moving average of $35.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.19.

HNI (NYSE:HNI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.02. HNI had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 4.27%. The company had revenue of $625.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $640.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that HNI will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. HNI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.62%.

In other HNI news, Director Brian E. Stern sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.41, for a total transaction of $788,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,217,966.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Miguel M. Calado sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 50,327 shares in the company, valued at $2,013,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,159 shares of company stock worth $874,401. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in HNI by 112.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 335,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,904,000 after purchasing an additional 2,986,533 shares during the period. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in HNI during the 3rd quarter valued at $270,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in HNI by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 39,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 6,408 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in HNI during the 3rd quarter valued at $181,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in HNI by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 67,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. 70.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HNI Corporation manufactures and sells office furniture and hearth products in the United States, Canada, China, Hong Kong, India, Mexico, Dubai, Singapore, and Taiwan. Its Office Furniture segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, which include storage products, desks, credenzas, chairs, tables, bookcases, freestanding office partitions and panel systems, and other related products under the HON, Allsteel, Maxon, Gunlocke, HBF, OFM, Lamex, and HNI India brands.

