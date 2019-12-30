Short Interest in At Home Group Inc (NYSE:HOME) Increases By 17.4%

At Home Group Inc (NYSE:HOME) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 10,570,000 shares, an increase of 17.4% from the November 28th total of 9,000,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,070,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.1 days. Currently, 20.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other news, major shareholder Clifford Sosin bought 270,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.91 per share, for a total transaction of $2,676,750.46. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HOME. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in At Home Group by 87.1% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,484,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,886,000 after acquiring an additional 691,186 shares in the last quarter. TIG Advisors LLC bought a new position in At Home Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,129,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in At Home Group by 837.8% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 458,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,051,000 after acquiring an additional 409,317 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in At Home Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,773,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in At Home Group by 48.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,131,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,536,000 after acquiring an additional 369,789 shares in the last quarter. 80.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HOME stock opened at $5.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $350.66 million, a P/E ratio of 6.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.48. At Home Group has a 52 week low of $4.58 and a 52 week high of $25.00.

Several analysts recently commented on HOME shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of At Home Group from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 6th. Buckingham Research restated an “underperform” rating and set a $4.75 price target (down from $6.00) on shares of At Home Group in a report on Friday, December 6th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of At Home Group from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Bank of America set a $6.00 price target on shares of At Home Group and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of At Home Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. At Home Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.98.

At Home Group Company Profile

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer approximately 50,000 items, such as accent furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs and wall arts, artificial flowers and trees, bedding and bath products, candles, garden and outdoor décors, holiday accessories, home organization products, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

