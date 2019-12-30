Short Interest in Renasant Corp. (NASDAQ:RNST) Rises By 17.7%

Renasant Corp. (NASDAQ:RNST) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 954,200 shares, an increase of 17.7% from the November 28th total of 810,800 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 212,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days.

In other news, EVP James W. Gray sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total transaction of $86,425.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,917,667.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Renasant in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Renasant in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Renasant in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Renasant in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Renasant in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. 63.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Renasant stock opened at $35.64 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 1.22. Renasant has a twelve month low of $29.16 and a twelve month high of $39.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $146.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.37 million. Renasant had a net margin of 24.85% and a return on equity of 8.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Renasant will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 18th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 17th. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.33%.

RNST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Renasant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Renasant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Renasant from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Sandler O’Neill lowered shares of Renasant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on shares of Renasant from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.25.

Renasant Company Profile

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

