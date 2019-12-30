Staffing 360 Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:STAF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Staffing 360 Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:STAF) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 130,600 shares, an increase of 17.0% from the November 28th total of 111,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NASDAQ:STAF opened at $0.88 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.24. The firm has a market cap of $7.60 million, a P/E ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 1.60. Staffing 360 Solutions has a 12 month low of $0.62 and a 12 month high of $3.45.

Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The business services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $67.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.00 million. Staffing 360 Solutions had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a positive return on equity of 3.16%. On average, research analysts forecast that Staffing 360 Solutions will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 14th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. Staffing 360 Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -9.30%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Staffing 360 Solutions stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Staffing 360 Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:STAF) by 32.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,628 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.38% of Staffing 360 Solutions worth $48,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.24% of the company’s stock.

About Staffing 360 Solutions

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc, a staffing company, engages in the acquisition of staffing companies in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Commercial – US, Professional – US, and Professional – UK. It focuses primarily on the staffing companies supporting accounting and finance, information technology, engineering, administration, and commercial disciplines.

