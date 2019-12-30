Eldorado Gold Corp (NYSE:EGO) Short Interest Up 17.5% in December

Eldorado Gold Corp (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,290,000 shares, an increase of 17.5% from the November 28th total of 2,800,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,320,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NYSE EGO opened at $7.63 on Monday. Eldorado Gold has a 12-month low of $2.52 and a 12-month high of $10.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.60.

Get Eldorado Gold alerts:

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). Eldorado Gold had a negative net margin of 44.10% and a negative return on equity of 0.56%. The business had revenue of $172.26 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eldorado Gold will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 203.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 974,884 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,574,000 after buying an additional 654,107 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 169.8% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 83,569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 52,600 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 67.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 26,400 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 9,316.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,452 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 10,341 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,256,000. 50.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Eldorado Gold from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. National Bank Financial raised shares of Eldorado Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets set a $16.00 price target on shares of Eldorado Gold and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, CIBC set a $9.80 price target on shares of Eldorado Gold and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eldorado Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.86.

About Eldorado Gold

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of gold properties in Turkey, Greece, Brazil, Serbia, Canada, and Romania. The company holds 100% interests in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines in Turkey; Lamaque gold project in Canada; Perama Hill gold-silver project and Sapes in Greece; and Vila Nova iron ore mine and 100% interest in Tocantinzinho gold project in Brazil.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for Eldorado Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eldorado Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.