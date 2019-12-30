Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation is a specialty finance company focused on originating, investing in and managing middle-market commercial real estate loans and other commercial real estate investments. The Company’s financing solutions are comprised of its target investments, which include the following: Transitional senior mortgage loans, Stretch senior mortgage loans, Subordinate debt mortgage loans and Other CRE debt and preferred equity investments. Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation is based in Chicago, Illinois. “

NYSE:ACRE opened at $15.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.32. Ares Commercial Real Estate has a 52 week low of $12.82 and a 52 week high of $16.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $471.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.58.

In other Ares Commercial Real Estate news, Director James Alan Henderson sold 19,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total transaction of $302,445.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 145,092 shares in the company, valued at $2,250,376.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 5.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,861,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,519,000 after purchasing an additional 147,959 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 1.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,338,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,891,000 after purchasing an additional 20,904 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 776,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,086,000 after purchasing an additional 5,847 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 523.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 494,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,534,000 after purchasing an additional 415,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate during the second quarter worth $6,194,000. Institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate loans and related investments in the United States. It provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of commercial real estate (CRE) properties. The company originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt products, real estate preferred equity investments, mezzanine loans, and other CRE investments.

