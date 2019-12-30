Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 6,960,000 shares, a growth of 17.2% from the November 28th total of 5,940,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 468,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 14.8 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of CM opened at $82.74 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $36.93 billion, a PE ratio of 9.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $85.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.22. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $73.20 and a fifty-two week high of $87.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The bank reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 15.57%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.00 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be issued a $1.0908 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.27%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.38%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 486,205 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,141,000 after purchasing an additional 20,977 shares during the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 17,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 281,344 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,172,000 after acquiring an additional 6,575 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,631 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 129,139 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,658,000 after acquiring an additional 44,747 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on CM. ValuEngine cut shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $112.50 to $108.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $105.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.67.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

