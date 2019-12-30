Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) Short Interest Update

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 852,700 shares, an increase of 16.8% from the November 28th total of 730,100 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 294,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Comfort Systems USA stock opened at $50.13 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.30. Comfort Systems USA has a one year low of $36.27 and a one year high of $58.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.35 and a 200 day moving average of $46.50.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The construction company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $706.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.83 million. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 4.24%. Comfort Systems USA’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Comfort Systems USA will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Vance W. Tang sold 3,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.45, for a total transaction of $177,656.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Franklin Myers acquired 5,000 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.49 per share, with a total value of $247,450.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 260,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,867,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,453 shares of company stock worth $1,548,533. Corporate insiders own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Comfort Systems USA in the second quarter worth about $66,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Comfort Systems USA in the second quarter worth about $71,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Comfort Systems USA by 74.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,311 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Comfort Systems USA in the third quarter worth about $194,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Comfort Systems USA by 29.7% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,394 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on FIX shares. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Comfort Systems USA to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. ValuEngine cut Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th.

About Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical services industry in the United States. It is involved in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical and related systems; and maintenance, repair, replacement, renovation, expansion, reconfiguration, and monitoring of mechanical systems, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, as well as plumbing, piping and controls, off-site construction, electrical, monitoring, and fire protection.

