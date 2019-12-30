Short Interest in SPX Flow Inc (NYSE:FLOW) Expands By 17.3%

SPX Flow Inc (NYSE:FLOW) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 992,200 shares, an increase of 17.3% from the November 28th total of 846,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 286,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FLOW. TheStreet raised shares of SPX Flow from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of SPX Flow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SPX Flow from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 13th. Buckingham Research increased their price target on shares of SPX Flow from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays set a $40.00 price target on shares of SPX Flow and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.75.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential PLC raised its stake in shares of SPX Flow by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 256,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,760,000 after buying an additional 24,089 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of SPX Flow by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 531,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,240,000 after buying an additional 13,387 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of SPX Flow by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 166,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,970,000 after buying an additional 7,269 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of SPX Flow by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 209,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,754,000 after buying an additional 9,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of SPX Flow by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 43,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after buying an additional 4,060 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLOW stock opened at $49.29 on Monday. SPX Flow has a 52-week low of $28.30 and a 52-week high of $49.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.57 and a 200-day moving average of $40.68.

SPX Flow (NYSE:FLOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.12. SPX Flow had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 9.06%. The company had revenue of $383.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SPX Flow will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

About SPX Flow

SPX FLOW, Inc provides various engineered solutions worldwide. It operates in three segments: Food and Beverage, Power and Energy, and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment offers mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components; heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies; and turn-key systems primarily under the Anhydro, APV, Bran+Luebbe, Gerstenberg Schroeder, LIGHTNIN, Seital, and Waukesha Cherry-Burrell brands.

