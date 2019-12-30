Peugeot (EPA:UG) PT Set at €28.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Peugeot (EPA:UG) has been assigned a €28.00 ($32.56) price target by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 28.32% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Nord/LB set a €22.00 ($25.58) price target on Peugeot and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €36.00 ($41.86) price target on Peugeot and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. HSBC set a €28.00 ($32.56) price target on Peugeot and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €18.00 ($20.93) price target on Peugeot and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Bank of America set a €27.00 ($31.40) price target on Peugeot and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Peugeot currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €25.39 ($29.53).

Shares of UG stock opened at €21.82 ($25.37) on Monday. Peugeot has a 52-week low of €16.45 ($19.13) and a 52-week high of €21.01 ($24.43). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €22.45 and a 200 day moving average price of €21.96.

Peugeot SA engages in automotive, automotive equipment, and finance businesses in Europe, Eurasia, China and South-Asia, India Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, and North America. The company's Automotive segment designs, manufactures, and sells passenger cars and light commercial vehicles under the Peugeot, Citroën, Opel, Vauxhall, and DS brands.

