Baader Bank Analysts Give Jungheinrich (ETR:JUN3) a €23.00 Price Target

Jungheinrich (ETR:JUN3) has been assigned a €23.00 ($26.74) price target by analysts at Baader Bank in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 5.60% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. HSBC set a €24.00 ($27.91) target price on shares of Jungheinrich and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Bank of America set a €19.50 ($22.67) target price on shares of Jungheinrich and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Warburg Research set a €34.00 ($39.53) target price on shares of Jungheinrich and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €19.00 ($22.09) target price on shares of Jungheinrich and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €19.00 ($22.09) target price on shares of Jungheinrich and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €24.50 ($28.49).

Shares of JUN3 stock opened at €21.78 ($25.33) on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €23.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is €22.52. Jungheinrich has a 52 week low of €17.50 ($20.35) and a 52 week high of €32.32 ($37.58). The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.74. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion and a PE ratio of 12.20.

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies products in the fields of forklift trucks, and warehousing and material flow technology. The company's Intralogistics segment develops, produces, sells, and rents new material handling equipment and warehousing technology products; sale and short-term leasing of new and used equipment; and provides spare parts, as well as maintenance and repair services.

