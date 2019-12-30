Deutsche Bank Analysts Give BT Group – CLASS A (LON:BT.A) a GBX 169 Price Target

BT Group – CLASS A (LON:BT.A) has been given a GBX 169 ($2.22) price objective by analysts at Deutsche Bank in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the communications services company’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 13.86% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BT.A. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 330 ($4.34) price target on BT Group – CLASS A and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. UBS Group cut BT Group – CLASS A to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating on shares of BT Group – CLASS A in a report on Friday, October 18th. Citigroup reduced their price target on BT Group – CLASS A from GBX 220 ($2.89) to GBX 205 ($2.70) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 255 ($3.35) price target on shares of BT Group – CLASS A in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. BT Group – CLASS A has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 233.25 ($3.07).

LON:BT.A opened at GBX 196.20 ($2.58) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $19.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 231.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 193.99 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 189.27. BT Group – CLASS A has a 1-year low of GBX 157.67 ($2.07) and a 1-year high of GBX 243.40 ($3.20).

In related news, insider Simon Lowth acquired 106,856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 204 ($2.68) per share, with a total value of £217,986.24 ($286,748.54).

BT Group – CLASS A Company Profile

BT Group plc provides communications services worldwide. Its Consumer segment sells telephones, baby monitors, and Wi-Fi extenders through high street retailers, online BT Shop, and Website BT.com; and offers home phone, copper and fiber broadband, TV, and mobile services in various packages. The company's EE segment offers 2G, 3G, and 4G mobile network services; broadband, fixed-voice, and TV services; and postpaid and prepaid plans, and emergency services network.

