UBS Group Analysts Give Total (EPA:FP) a €53.00 Price Target

Total (EPA:FP) has been given a €53.00 ($61.63) price objective by analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.53% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €56.50 ($65.70) price target on shares of Total and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a €60.00 ($69.77) price target on shares of Total and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €64.00 ($74.42) price target on shares of Total and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €57.00 ($66.28) price target on shares of Total and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €52.00 ($60.47) price target on shares of Total and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Total currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €56.83 ($66.08).

FP opened at €49.29 ($57.31) on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €48.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of €47.34. Total has a twelve month low of €42.22 ($49.09) and a twelve month high of €49.33 ($57.36).

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments. The Exploration & Production segment engages in the exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

