Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Diageo (LON:DGE) a GBX 3,500 Price Target

Diageo (LON:DGE) received a GBX 3,500 ($46.04) price target from equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 8.39% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Shore Capital restated an “under review” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. UBS Group set a GBX 3,750 ($49.33) price objective on shares of Diageo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Diageo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 3,423.33 ($45.03).

LON:DGE opened at GBX 3,229 ($42.48) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $78.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.82. Diageo has a one year low of GBX 2,688.50 ($35.37) and a one year high of GBX 3,633.50 ($47.80). The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3,127.62 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 3,287.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.00, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

In other news, insider Javier Ferrán bought 271 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 3,051 ($40.13) per share, with a total value of £8,268.21 ($10,876.36). In the last ninety days, insiders bought 542 shares of company stock worth $1,666,749.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

