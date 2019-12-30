DZ Bank Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Software (OTCMKTS:STWRY)

Software (OTCMKTS:STWRY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by analysts at DZ Bank in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

OTCMKTS:STWRY opened at $8.60 on Monday. Software has a 52 week low of $6.50 and a 52 week high of $9.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.68.

About Software

Software Aktiengesellschaft provides software development, licensing, and maintenance; and information (IT) services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Business Platform, Adabas & Natural, and Consulting. The company offers Adabas & Natural, a transaction processing platform that enables digital enterprises to leverage core systems in various ways; Alfabet for use in IT planning and portfolio management, as well as enterprise architecture management; Apama, a platform for streaming analytics and intelligent automated actions on fast-moving big data; and Architecture for Integrated Information Systems, a platform that makes processes transparent, controlled, manageable, and agile.

