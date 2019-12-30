Basf (ETR:BAS) Given a €59.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Basf (ETR:BAS) has been given a €59.00 ($68.60) price target by Baader Bank in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Baader Bank’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 13.11% from the stock’s current price.

BAS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €66.00 ($76.74) price objective on Basf and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €54.00 ($62.79) price objective on Basf and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Basf in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. UBS Group set a €67.00 ($77.91) target price on Basf and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €60.00 ($69.77) target price on Basf and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €65.51 ($76.18).

Shares of BAS stock opened at €67.90 ($78.95) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $62.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.86. Basf has a fifty-two week low of €55.64 ($64.70) and a fifty-two week high of €74.61 ($86.76). The business’s 50 day moving average price is €68.81 and its 200-day moving average price is €64.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.41, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.78.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

