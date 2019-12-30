Basf (ETR:BAS) Given a €66.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Basf (ETR:BAS) has been given a €66.00 ($76.74) price objective by equities researchers at Kepler Capital Markets in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential downside of 2.80% from the stock’s previous close.

BAS has been the subject of several other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a €66.00 ($76.74) price objective on shares of Basf and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Berenberg Bank set a €77.00 ($89.53) target price on shares of Basf and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €60.00 ($69.77) price target on shares of Basf and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America set a €55.00 ($63.95) price target on shares of Basf and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €72.00 ($83.72) price objective on shares of Basf and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Basf has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €65.51 ($76.18).

Shares of BAS opened at €67.90 ($78.95) on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €68.81 and a 200 day moving average price of €64.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.41. The company has a market capitalization of $62.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.86. Basf has a 52-week low of €55.64 ($64.70) and a 52-week high of €74.61 ($86.76).

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

