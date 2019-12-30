Software (ETR:SOW) Given a €30.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Software (ETR:SOW) received a €30.00 ($34.88) price objective from Warburg Research in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 4.15% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Independent Research set a €30.00 ($34.88) target price on Software and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. HSBC set a €29.00 ($33.72) price objective on Software and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a €30.80 ($35.81) price objective on Software and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €26.00 ($30.23) target price on Software and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Baader Bank set a €34.00 ($39.53) target price on Software and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €32.85 ($38.20).

ETR:SOW opened at €31.30 ($36.40) on Monday. Software has a 52 week low of €22.80 ($26.51) and a 52 week high of €35.22 ($40.95). The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion and a PE ratio of 13.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €30.83 and its 200-day moving average price is €27.84.

Software Aktiengesellschaft provides software development, licensing, and maintenance; and information (IT) services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Business Platform, Adabas & Natural, and Consulting. The company offers Adabas & Natural, a transaction processing platform that enables digital enterprises to leverage core systems in various ways; Alfabet for use in IT planning and portfolio management, as well as enterprise architecture management; Apama, a platform for streaming analytics and intelligent automated actions on fast-moving big data; and Architecture for Integrated Information Systems, a platform that makes processes transparent, controlled, manageable, and agile.

