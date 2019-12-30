Scout24 (ETR:G24) Given a €56.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Scout24 (ETR:G24) received a €56.00 ($65.12) price target from Warburg Research in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 6.20% from the company’s previous close.

G24 has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a €62.90 ($73.14) target price on Scout24 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €61.50 ($71.51) target price on Scout24 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. Deutsche Bank set a €64.00 ($74.42) target price on Scout24 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €49.00 ($56.98) target price on Scout24 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, HSBC set a €64.00 ($74.42) target price on Scout24 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €56.98 ($66.26).

Shares of ETR G24 opened at €59.70 ($69.42) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.12. Scout24 has a 52-week low of €38.28 ($44.51) and a 52-week high of €59.85 ($69.59). The business’s 50 day moving average is €55.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is €51.84.

Scout24 AG operates digital marketplaces specializing in the real estate and automotive sectors in Germany and other European countries. The company operates through ImmobilienScout24, AutoScout24, and Scout24 Consumer Services segments. The ImmobilienScout24 segment operates real estate classifieds portal for commercial and private customers for the sale and rental of real estate properties, as well as offers support services, such as customer acquisition and care for business real estate professionals.

