Endurance Explorations Group (OTCMKTS:EXPL) vs. US Gold (OTCMKTS:USAU) Financial Survey

US Gold (NASDAQ:USAU) and Endurance Explorations Group (OTCMKTS:EXPL) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

Get US Gold alerts:

This table compares US Gold and Endurance Explorations Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio US Gold N/A N/A -$8.05 million ($0.44) -1.78 Endurance Explorations Group N/A N/A -$370,000.00 N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

US Gold has a beta of 0.94, suggesting that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Endurance Explorations Group has a beta of -1.95, suggesting that its share price is 295% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for US Gold and Endurance Explorations Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score US Gold 0 0 1 0 3.00 Endurance Explorations Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

US Gold currently has a consensus target price of $2.70, suggesting a potential upside of 243.95%. Given US Gold’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe US Gold is more favorable than Endurance Explorations Group.

Profitability

This table compares US Gold and Endurance Explorations Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets US Gold N/A -89.18% -85.64% Endurance Explorations Group N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.1% of US Gold shares are held by institutional investors. 12.1% of US Gold shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 76.3% of Endurance Explorations Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

US Gold Company Profile

U.S. Gold Corp. operates as a gold exploration and development company in the United States. It has a portfolio of development and exploration properties. The company's properties include the Copper King project, an advanced stage gold and copper exploration and development project located in southeast Wyoming; Keystone project, an exploration property on the Cortez Trend in Nevada; and the Gold Bar North project, a gold exploration property located in Eureka County, Nevada. The company is based in Elko, Nevada.

Endurance Explorations Group Company Profile

Endurance Exploration Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and recovery of deep-ocean shipwrecks worldwide. The company focuses on aquatic research, survey, inspection, and recovery, as well as maritime contract and consulting services. It also recovers bullion precious metals, numismatic-grade coinage, non-ferrous metals, and other valuable cargos from historic and modern shipwrecks. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Clearwater, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for US Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.