Bayerische Motoren Werke (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) and Hochschild Mining (OTCMKTS:HCHDF) Critical Review

Hochschild Mining (OTCMKTS:HCHDF) and Bayerische Motoren Werke (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Hochschild Mining and Bayerische Motoren Werke, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hochschild Mining 0 1 0 0 2.00 Bayerische Motoren Werke 3 7 4 0 2.07

Bayerische Motoren Werke has a consensus price target of $75.11, suggesting a potential downside of 7.67%. Given Bayerische Motoren Werke’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Bayerische Motoren Werke is more favorable than Hochschild Mining.

Volatility & Risk

Hochschild Mining has a beta of 1.35, meaning that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bayerische Motoren Werke has a beta of 1.23, meaning that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Hochschild Mining and Bayerische Motoren Werke’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hochschild Mining N/A N/A N/A Bayerische Motoren Werke 4.87% 8.16% 2.21%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Hochschild Mining and Bayerische Motoren Werke’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hochschild Mining $704.29 million 1.62 $12.84 million N/A N/A Bayerische Motoren Werke $115.13 billion 0.43 $8.41 billion $12.86 6.33

Bayerische Motoren Werke has higher revenue and earnings than Hochschild Mining.

Summary

Bayerische Motoren Werke beats Hochschild Mining on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hochschild Mining

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, explores for, mines, processes, and sells silver and gold in the Americas. The company also offers doré and concentrates. It holds a 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru; and Arcata, an underground operation located in the Department of Arequipa in southern Peru, as well as a 51% interest in the San Jose silver/gold mine is located in Argentina. In addition, it has a portfolio of projects in various stages of development located in Peru, Argentina, Mexico, and Chile. Further, the company is involved in power transmission business. Hochschild Mining plc was founded in 1911 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

About Bayerische Motoren Werke

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services. This segment sells its products through independent and authorized dealerships. The Motorcycles segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells motorcycles under the BMW Motorrad brand; and spare parts and accessories. The Financial Services segment is involved in automobile leasing, fleet and multi-brand business, retail and dealership financing, customer deposit business, and insurance activities. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft was founded in 1916 and is based in Munich, Germany.

