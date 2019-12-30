Continental (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) and Allison Transmission (OTCMKTS:ALSN) Head-To-Head Review

Continental (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) and Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Continental has a beta of 1.26, indicating that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Allison Transmission has a beta of 1.37, indicating that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Continental and Allison Transmission’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Continental $52.44 billion 0.49 $3.42 billion $1.71 7.54 Allison Transmission $2.71 billion 2.14 $639.00 million $4.78 10.19

Continental has higher revenue and earnings than Allison Transmission. Continental is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Allison Transmission, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of Continental shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.6% of Allison Transmission shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.0% of Allison Transmission shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Continental and Allison Transmission’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Continental -0.38% -0.81% -0.34% Allison Transmission 23.61% 91.48% 14.76%

Dividends

Continental pays an annual dividend of $0.37 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Allison Transmission pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Continental pays out 21.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Allison Transmission pays out 12.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Continental and Allison Transmission, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Continental 2 7 0 0 1.78 Allison Transmission 1 4 4 0 2.33

Allison Transmission has a consensus price target of $48.13, suggesting a potential downside of 1.18%. Given Allison Transmission’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Allison Transmission is more favorable than Continental.

Summary

Allison Transmission beats Continental on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Continental

Continental Aktiengesellschaft develops products, systems, and services for customers in various industries worldwide. The company operates through Chassis & Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, and ContiTech segments. The Chassis & Safety segment develops, produces, and markets intelligent systems to enhance driving safety and vehicle dynamics. This segment offers advanced driver assistance systems, hydraulic brake systems, passive safety and sensoric products, and vehicle dynamics products. The Powertrain segment provides engine systems, fuel and exhaust management systems, hybrid electric vehicles, sensors and actuators, and transmission products. The Interior segment develops and produces information, communication, and network solutions and services for cars and commercial vehicles, such as body and security, commercial vehicle and aftermarket, infotainment and connectivity, and instrumentation and driver HMI systems. The Tires segment provides passenger and light truck equipment, commercial vehicle, and two-wheel tires for use in vehicle manufacture and replacement businesses. The ContiTech segment develops, manufactures, and markets functional parts, and intelligent components and systems made of rubber, plastic, metal, and fabric for the machine and plant engineering, mining, agriculture, automotive, and other industries. It offers air spring systems, industrial fluid solutions, mobile fluid systems, and vibration control products, as well as conveyor belts and power transmission products. Continental Aktiengesellschaft serves the automotive, railway engineering, machine and plant construction, and mining industries, as well as replacement sector. The company was formerly known as Continental-Caoutchouc- und Gutta-Percha Compagnie. Continental Aktiengesellschaft was founded in 1871 and is headquartered in Hanover, Germany.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers 12 transmission product lines for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school, transit, and hybrid-transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles. The company markets its transmissions under Allison Transmission brand name; and remanufactured transmissions under ReTran brand name. It also sells branded replacement parts, support equipment, and other products necessary to service the installed base of vehicles utilizing its transmissions, as well as defense kits, engineering services, and extended transmission coverage services to various original equipment manufacturers, distributors, and the U.S. government. As of February 28, 2019, the company served customers through an independent network of approximately 1,400 independent distributor and dealer locations. The company was formerly known as Clutch Holdings, Inc. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1915 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana.

