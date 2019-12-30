Comparing United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) & NI (NASDAQ:NODK)

NI (NASDAQ:NODK) and United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, risk and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for NI and United Insurance, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NI 0 0 0 0 N/A United Insurance 0 1 1 0 2.50

United Insurance has a consensus target price of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 12.90%. Given United Insurance’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe United Insurance is more favorable than NI.

Profitability

This table compares NI and United Insurance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NI 9.42% 7.98% 4.61% United Insurance -4.12% -5.55% -1.21%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares NI and United Insurance’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NI $212.37 million 1.80 $31.08 million N/A N/A United Insurance $723.94 million 0.74 $290,000.00 $0.38 32.63

NI has higher earnings, but lower revenue than United Insurance.

Risk & Volatility

NI has a beta of 0.04, meaning that its share price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, United Insurance has a beta of 1.17, meaning that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

21.7% of NI shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.7% of United Insurance shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of NI shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 52.5% of United Insurance shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

United Insurance beats NI on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NI

NI Holdings, Inc. underwrites property and casualty insurance products in North Dakota, South Dakota, Nebraska, Minnesota, Nevada, Arizona, and Illinois. Its products include multi-peril crop, crop hail, private passenger automobile, farm owners, homeowners, and commercial property and liability insurance policies, as well as non-standard automobile insurance products. The company distributes its insurance products through independent producers and independent agents. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Fargo, North Dakota. NI Holdings, Inc. is a subsidiary of Nodak Mutual Group, Inc.

About United Insurance

United Insurance Holdings Corp. operates as a property and casualty insurance holding company that sources, writes, and services residential personal and commercial property, and casualty insurance policies in the United States. The company offers structure, content, and liability coverage for standard single-family homeowners, renters, and condominium unit owners, as well as dwelling fire policies. It also provides commercial multi-peril property insurance for residential condominium associations, as well as loss or damage to buildings, inventory, or equipment caused by covered cause of loss, such as fire, wind, hail, water, theft, and vandalism. In addition, the company offers flood, equipment breakdown, and identity theft policies. It markets and distributes its products through a network of independent agencies in Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Louisiana, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Rhode Island, South Carolina, and Texas. United Insurance Holdings Corp. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in St. Petersburg, Florida.

