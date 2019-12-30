Happiness Biotech Group (NASDAQ:HAPP) & Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) Head-To-Head Survey

Happiness Biotech Group (NASDAQ:HAPP) and Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Happiness Biotech Group and Cronos Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Happiness Biotech Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Cronos Group $12.12 million 197.50 -$14.64 million ($0.08) -86.00

Happiness Biotech Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cronos Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

11.6% of Cronos Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Happiness Biotech Group and Cronos Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Happiness Biotech Group N/A N/A N/A Cronos Group 4,086.41% 31.88% 17.34%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Happiness Biotech Group and Cronos Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Happiness Biotech Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Cronos Group 1 8 5 0 2.29

Cronos Group has a consensus price target of $17.49, suggesting a potential upside of 154.25%. Given Cronos Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Cronos Group is more favorable than Happiness Biotech Group.

Summary

Cronos Group beats Happiness Biotech Group on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Happiness Biotech Group Company Profile

Happiness Biotech Group Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of nutraceutical and dietary supplements products made of Lucidum spore powder and others in the People's Republic of China. It also offers edible fungi. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Nanping, the People's Republic of China.

Cronos Group Company Profile

Cronos Group Inc., formerly known as PharmaCan Capital Corp., is a principal investment firm. The firm seeks to invest in companies either licensed, or actively seeking a license, to produce medical marijuana pursuant to Canada's Marihuana for Medical Purposes Regulations ?MMPR?. The firm typically invests in companies based in Canada. The firm is primarily an equity investor, may also advance debt as appropriate. It seeks to make minority investments with appropriate governance and shareholder rights. The firm seeks board representation consistent with the size of the investment, but does not need control. Cronos Group Inc. was incorporated in January, 2013 and is based in Toronto, Canada with an additional office in Toronto, Canada.

