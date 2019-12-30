Financial Review: Diversified Restaurant (NASDAQ:SAUC) & Brinker International (NASDAQ:EAT)

Diversified Restaurant (NASDAQ:SAUC) and Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Diversified Restaurant and Brinker International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Diversified Restaurant 0 0 0 0 N/A Brinker International 2 9 12 0 2.43

Brinker International has a consensus target price of $46.60, indicating a potential upside of 13.02%. Given Brinker International’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Brinker International is more favorable than Diversified Restaurant.

Volatility & Risk

Diversified Restaurant has a beta of 1.59, meaning that its stock price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brinker International has a beta of 0.25, meaning that its stock price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Diversified Restaurant and Brinker International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Diversified Restaurant $153.14 million 0.22 -$5.00 million N/A N/A Brinker International $3.22 billion 0.48 $154.90 million $3.93 10.49

Brinker International has higher revenue and earnings than Diversified Restaurant.

Profitability

This table compares Diversified Restaurant and Brinker International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Diversified Restaurant -3.04% N/A -3.71% Brinker International 4.41% -19.76% 9.50%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

15.3% of Diversified Restaurant shares are held by institutional investors. 50.0% of Diversified Restaurant shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.5% of Brinker International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Brinker International beats Diversified Restaurant on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Diversified Restaurant

Diversified Restaurant Holdings, Inc., a restaurant company, operates Buffalo Wild Wings franchised restaurants in the United States. The company primarily offers fresh bone-in chicken wings, frozen boneless chicken, and potatoes. As of March 8, 2018, it operated 65 franchised restaurants in Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, and Missouri. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Southfield, Michigan.

About Brinker International

Brinker International, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 27, 2018, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,686 restaurants comprising 997 company-owned restaurants and 689 franchised restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy brand names. The company was founded in 1975 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

