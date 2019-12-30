Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases. The company’s product candidate consists of maralixibat, an investigational oral drug in development for progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis and Alagille syndrome. Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Foster City, United States. “

Separately, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.75.

Shares of MIRM stock opened at $25.90 on Friday. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $6.51 and a 52 week high of $28.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 11.85 and a current ratio of 11.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.30.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.25). As a group, equities analysts expect that Mirum Pharmaceuticals will post -4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MIRM. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $1,261,000. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $457,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $197,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, develops and produces therapies for patients with cholestatic liver diseases with a focus on rare pediatric conditions. The company's lead product candidate is maralixibat, a Phase 3-ready investigational oral drug with indications, including Alagille syndrome (ALGS) and progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis (PFIC).

