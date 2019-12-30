Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Interface, Inc. is the world’s largest manufacturer of modular carpet, which it markets under the Interface and FLOR brands. The Company is committed to the goal of sustainability and doing business in ways that minimize the impact on the environment while enhancing shareholder value. Interface is the world’s largest manufacturer of modular carpet. Their heritage began with the invention of the first carpet tile approximately 50 years ago by a Dutch company called Heuga, now part of InterfaceFLOR. From that spark of invention, they have continued to innovate, giving the award-winning modular carpet design, pioneering environmental practices and ground-breaking manufacturing technology. Their products are designed for a wide range of commercial environments including corporate, healthcare, education, retail, hospitality and government. We continue to lead the industry in environmental achievement and the exploration of environmentally efficient products and processes. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Interface from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Longbow Research downgraded shares of Interface from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Interface from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

Shares of TILE stock opened at $16.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.64. Interface has a 12 month low of $10.37 and a 12 month high of $19.40. The company has a market capitalization of $980.25 million, a PE ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.58.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The textile maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. Interface had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 25.71%. The company had revenue of $348.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. Interface’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Interface will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in shares of Interface in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Interface by 100.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,992 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Interface in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Interface by 678.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 4,384 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 3,821 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Interface by 783.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,724 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 4,189 shares during the period. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; rubber flooring under the norament and noraplan brands; and luxury vinyl tile products.

