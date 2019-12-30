Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops novel therapeutic products for the acute treatment of migraine. The company’s product consists of STS101, which are in clinical stage. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Svb Leerink started coverage on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Leerink Swann started coverage on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of STSA stock opened at $19.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.18. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $8.61 and a one year high of $19.90.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The financial services provider reported ($2.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($1.25). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Satsuma Pharmaceuticals will post -9.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $525,000. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,308,000. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,501,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,379,000. Finally, Dean Capital Investments Management LLC bought a new position in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $533,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a novel therapeutic product for the acute treatment of migraine. Its product candidate is STS101, a drug-device combination of a proprietary dry-powder formulation of dihydroergotamine mesylate, which is in Phase III clinical trials and can be self-administered with a proprietary pre-filled single-use nasal delivery device.

