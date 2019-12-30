ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $5.50 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 6.80% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the development and commercialization of a diverse, risk-sensitive portfolio of in-licensed cancer drugs to address unmet medical needs. The Company applies new insights from molecular and cancer biology to understand the efficacy and safety limitations of approved and developmental cancer therapies and identifies proprietary and related molecules for better patient treatment. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on ZIOP. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.50 target price on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine cut ZIOPHARM Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Raymond James set a $6.50 target price on ZIOPHARM Oncology and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, BidaskClub raised ZIOPHARM Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. ZIOPHARM Oncology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.60.

ZIOP opened at $5.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $896.10 million, a PE ratio of -10.73 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a quick ratio of 10.34, a current ratio of 10.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. ZIOPHARM Oncology has a 52 week low of $1.62 and a 52 week high of $7.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.01.

ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.34). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ZIOPHARM Oncology will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Kevin G. Lafond sold 11,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.25, for a total transaction of $61,251.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 97,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $510,415.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 427.5% during the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,550 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 8,550 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology during the third quarter valued at about $61,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 18.8% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 16,673 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 2,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology during the second quarter valued at about $98,000. 45.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ZIOPHARM Oncology

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing a portfolio of immuno-oncology therapies for treating heterogenous solid tumors and unknown antigens. The company develops two immuno-oncology platform technologies, including Sleeping Beauty (SB), which is based on the genetic engineering of immune cells using a non-viral transposon/transposase system to reprogram T-cells outside of the body for infusion; and Controlled IL-12, which delivers interleukin 12 or IL-12, a master regular of the immune system, in a controlled and safe manner to focus the patient's immune system to attack cancer cells.

