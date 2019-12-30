Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hostess Brands, Inc. is involved in developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling and distributing sweet goods primarily in the United States. The company produces new and classic treats which includes Ding Dongs, Ho Hos, Donettes, Fruit Pies as well as Twinkies and CupCakes. Hostess Brands, Inc. is based in Kansas City, Missouri. “

TWNK has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Hostess Brands in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of Hostess Brands from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Hostess Brands in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hostess Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Hostess Brands from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.75.

Shares of TWNK stock opened at $14.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.06 and a beta of 0.54. Hostess Brands has a 1-year low of $10.53 and a 1-year high of $14.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.89.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $227.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.80 million. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. Analysts expect that Hostess Brands will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Hostess Cdm Co-Invest, Llc sold 57,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.49, for a total value of $827,538.39. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 133,284 shares in the company, valued at $1,931,285.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 690,395 shares of company stock worth $9,796,821 in the last 90 days. 24.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Hostess Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Hostess Brands by 312.5% in the third quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Hostess Brands by 9.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in Hostess Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Hostess Brands by 198.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 8,251 shares during the period.

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes fresh sweet baked goods in the United States. It primarily offer a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, snack pies, and related products. The company operates in two segments, Sweet Baked Goods and In-Store Bakery.

