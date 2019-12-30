OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Organigram Holdings Inc. is a licensed producer of cannabis and cannabis-derived products primarily in Canada, through a wholly owned subsidiary. Organigram Holdings Inc. is based in Moncton, Canada. “

Get OrganiGram alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently commented on OGI. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of OrganiGram in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of OrganiGram from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of OrganiGram in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.10 price objective for the company. Beacon Securities downgraded shares of OrganiGram from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of OrganiGram in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. OrganiGram has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.80.

OrganiGram stock opened at $2.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $365.46 million and a PE ratio of 39.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 1.88. OrganiGram has a 12 month low of $2.00 and a 12 month high of $8.44.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OGI. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new stake in OrganiGram in the second quarter valued at $44,872,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in OrganiGram in the second quarter valued at $10,144,000. JW Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in OrganiGram in the second quarter valued at $7,311,000. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP bought a new stake in OrganiGram in the second quarter valued at $6,437,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in OrganiGram in the second quarter valued at $4,944,000. Institutional investors own 11.74% of the company’s stock.

OrganiGram Company Profile

OrganiGram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells dried cannabis and cannabis oil in Canada. It also offers wholesale shipping of cannabis plant cuttings, dried flowers, blends, pre-rolls, and cannabis oils to retailers and wholesalers. The company also exports its products. It sells its products online, as well as through phone orders.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OrganiGram (OGI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OrganiGram Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OrganiGram and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.